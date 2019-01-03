Premiership: Billy Vunipola to make return for Saracens at Sale

Billy Vunipola broke his left arm in October, having broken his right arm on England duty in South Africa last June

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 4 January 2019 Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

England international Billy Vunipola makes his return from the broken arm he sustained in October as Saracens make seven changes for the trip to Sale.

The 26-year-old number eight missed the autumn internationals after the injury to his left arm, which needed surgery.

Sarries wingers Liam Williams and David Strettle and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth are also back from injury.

Sale make just one change to the side that beat Gloucester 30-15, bringing in number eight Josh Strauss.

He comes in for Jean Luc du Preez, who picked up a groin injury in the win at Kingsholm.

The return of Vunipola will provide a boost to England coach Eddie Jones ahead of the Six Nations, with England starting their campaign with a visit to defending champions Ireland on 2 February (16:45 GMT).

Wales winger Williams has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, with Wigglesworth also returning after missing recent fixtures with a groin problem.

Prop Vincent Koch, hooker Tom Woolstencroft and flanker Schalk Burger are back in the Saracens pack.

Second-placed Sarries start round 11 one point behind league leaders Exeter Chiefs, while Sale are seventh, three points off the top four.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, O'Connor, James, McGuigan; du Preez, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt) Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, Curry, Cliff, James, Reed.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Tompkins, Lozowski, Strettle; Farrell (capt), Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Isiekwe, Burger, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Lamositele, Clark, Wray, Spencer, Bosch, Maitland.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

