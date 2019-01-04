Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath

Worcester prop Nick Schonert has been a regular part of Eddie Jones' recent England training squads

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester forwards Nick Schonert and Michael Fatialofa are both fit for the Premiership visit of Bath to Sixways.

Prop Schonert missed last weekend's narrow loss at Saracens with a sternum injury, while lock Fatialofa fell ill on the morning of the game.

Bath make five changes, four enforced through injury, with Cooper Vuna in on the wing against his former club.

England flanker Sam Underhill is one of those to miss out with ankle ligament damage, while Charlie Ewels starts.

Worcester centre Ryan Mills, who has recovered from the wrist injury which forced him to miss his first Premiership match of the season, is left on the bench as England's Ben Te'o - a try scorer at Sarries last weekend - is again available for a rare start.

Warriors, who have beaten Bath just once in their last 12 meetings, have lost their last three Premiership games.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Te'o, Humphreys; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Barry, Mama, Arr, Mills.

Bath: Wilson; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, Vuna; Burns, Chudley (capt); Van Rooyen, Dunn, Thomas, Ewels, Attwood, Ellis, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Noguera, Lahiff, Stooke, Bayliss, Green, Priestland, Brew.

Referee: Ian Tempest.

