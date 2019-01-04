Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins

From the section

Mike Brown made his debut for Harlequins against Doncaster Knights in the Championship in October 2005

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown will break the club's appearance record when they travel to face Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

The England international will make his 308th appearance, breaking the record set by Grahame Murray in 1973.

Newcastle Falcons lock-forward Will Witty will make his return from injury for the Premiership's bottom club.

Toby Flood sits out for the hosts after picking up a head knock with Brett Connon replacing him.

Meanwhile, Quins make one change to the back line from their win against Wasps as Gabriel Ibitoye starts in place of Cadan Murley.

Danny Care will captain the visitors for the trip to Kingston Park in place of James Chisholm.

Newcastle: Hammersley, Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Arscott, Connon, Young, Davison, Cooper, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Welch (capt), Graham, Chick.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Wilson, Davidson, Burrows, Takulua, Swiel, Bettencourt.

Harlequins: Brown, Earle, Marchant, Saili, Ibitoye, Smith, Care (capt), Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Glynn, Kunatani, Clifford, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia, Auterac, Collier, Merrick, Bothma, Mulchrone, Lang, Morris.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.