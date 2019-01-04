Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

Henry Slade came on as a replacement in Exeter's loss at Northampton last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England centre Henry Slade returns to the Exeter starting side after three games out with a shoulder injury, while fellow international Luke Cowan-Dickie is back at hooker.

Jonny Hill starts for the first time since the end of September, with Dave Dennis and Phil Dollman also returning.

Pat Lam makes six changes to his Bristol side - all in the forwards.

Tom Lindsay is back at hooker alongside Jake Woolmore and Lewis Thiede in a new-look front row.

Ed Holmes and Joe Joyce make up the second row, while Jack Lam returns from a rib injury to start at openside flanker, with Chris Vui moving to the blindside in place of the injured Steven Luatua.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC South West:

"It feels a bit odd when some people say we're dipping in form and actually we're in the in-form team in the Premiership if you look at points gathered over five or six rounds.

"What we've got to focus on is that we weren't at the levels against Northampton that we were the week before against Saracens.

"We're looking at this game as the opportunity to practise what we'll need to be able to perform like in those two (Champions Cup) games.

"We expect the qualities that the players show to be a definite stepping stone into Europe."

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We're excited because they'll have their strongest team, they're at home and they haven't lost at home since March.

"There's no excuse for them not to be fully pumped up and fully-motivated to go.

"For us to turn them over at home would be a massive achievement, that's why I'm excited by it, however I couldn't have asked for a better game to really emphasise us playing as a team."

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; Steenson (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis, Hill, Skinner, Lonsdale, Kvesic

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Lees, Van der Sluys, White, Simmonds, Devoto

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, Hurrell, S Piutau (co-capt), Pincus; Madigan, Randall; Woolmore, Lindsay, Thiede, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Lam, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Thacker, Thomas, Afoa, Smith, Thomas, Uren, Sheedy, O'Conor.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

