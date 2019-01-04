Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Gloucester

From the section

Kyle Eastmond was sent off for a high tackle during 1 December's 41-10 loss at Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 5 January 2019 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Kyle Eastmond returns to Leicester Tigers' replacements bench after serving a four-week suspension.

Tigers also welcome back Greg Bateman (knee), while Will Evans, Mike Williams and Jordan Olowofela will all start.

Visitors Gloucester change six, with backs Ollie Thorley and Mark Atkinson both returning from injury, while Callum Braley starts at scrum-half.

South African Gerbrandt Grobler comes in to the second row and back rowers Freddie Clarke and Gareth Evans return.

Leicester: Holmes; May, Tuilagi, Toomua, Olowofela; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, Evans, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Bateman, Heyes, Wells, O'Connor, White, Eastmond, Worth.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Williams, Braley; Hohneck, Visagie, Balmain, Grobler, Mostert, Clarke, Evans, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Walker, McAllister, Knight, Slater, Ludlow, Vellacott, Trinder, Banahan.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.