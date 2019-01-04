Premiership: Wasps v Northampton Saints

Wasps lock Joe Launchbury has made just three appearances this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 6 January 2019 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Out-of-form Wasps have England lock Joe Launchbury back from injury to play for the first time since September.

Another England star Nathan Hughes is back in the matchday 23, while Springbok centre Juan de Jongh returns in place of Michael Le Bourgeois.

Northampton change the front row, with Francois van Wyk coming in at loosehead prop and Ehren Painter at tighthead.

Fraser Dingwall comes in for Piers Francis, who dislocated his shoulder after scoring early on against Exeter.

James Grayson is back on the bench to provide cover for Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who finished last Friday night's win over the league leaders with a slight hip injury.

Have Wasps lost their sting?

Following last weekend's 20-13 defeat by Harlequins at Twickenham, Wasps have won just once in 13 games, in all competitions.

They have recorded just two home victories in nine attempts this season - a record that includes Northampton's Premiership Rugby Cup win in November - their only win in five visits to the Ricoh Arena.

Dai Young's men have now sunk to eighth in the Premiership, a point behind Northampton, who are seventh on the back of successive league wins - the second of them against table-topping Exeter.

Northampton's 36-17 win over Wasps at Franklin's Gardens in November was the first in six Premiership meetings - and they now have the chance to complete the double over them for the first time since 2013-14.

Wasps: Le Roux; Bassett, Campagnaro, De Jongh, Daly; Sopoaga, Robson; Zhvania, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (capt), Rowlands; Shields, Young, Carr.

Replacements: A Harris, B Harris, Stuart, Myall, Hughes, Hampson, Searle, Lovobalavu.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Dingwall, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Marshall, Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Wood (c), Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Brüssow, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.

Referee: Luke Pearce

