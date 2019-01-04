Sam Johnson returns as Glasgow Warriors make 10 changes for Benetton trip

Stuart McInally's try for Edinburgh early in the second half proved critical

Pro 14: Benetton v Glasgow Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Sam Johnson returns to the Glasgow Warriors team for the trip to Treviso against Benetton Rugby.

Ruaridh Jackson is another one of 10 changes to the starting line-up as they look to bounce back from successive defeats by Edinburgh.

Full-back Stuart Hogg and centre Alex Dunbar are missing due to injury.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "We've had a good week of preparation and are looking forward to the challenge of Benetton away."

The Warriors remain top of the Pro14's Conference A, but have seen their lead cut to two points by Munster in second, while Connacht are only five points adrift in third.

They will be seeking a morale-boosting victory before their final two European Champions Cup pool games against Cardiff Blues and Saracens over the next fortnight.

Benetton lie third in Conference B, a point ahead of Edinburgh, after winning six of their 12 league games so far.

Benetton: Hayward, Esposito, Benvenuti, Morisi, Ioane, Allan, Duvenage, Steyn, Pettinelli, Negri, Budd, Herbst, Ferrari, Faiva, Quaglio.

Replacements: Baravalle, Traore, Pasquali, Ruzza, Lazzaroni, Tebaldi, McKinley, Zanon

Glasgow Warriors: Bhatti, Stewart, Halanukonuka, Swinson, Cummings, Wilson, Fusaro, Ashe, Horne, Hastings, Matawalu, Johnson, McDowall, Nairn, Jackson.

Replacements: Bryce, Allan, Rae, Harley, Smith, Frisby, Thomson, Jones