Fraser McKenzie signs new Edinburgh two-year deal

Stuart McInally's try for Edinburgh early in the second half proved critical

Pro 14: Edinburgh v Southern Kings Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh captain Fraser McKenzie has signed a two-year contract extension until 2021.

And the second-row will return from injury on Saturday as Edinburgh aim to maintain their pursuit of a Pro14 play-off spot against Southern Kings.

"It's an exciting period for this team and I'm looking forward to playing my part in bringing success to this club and to this city," said McKenzie.

Head coach Richard Cockerill has made 11 changes from the win over Glasgow.

Cockerill said: "We have to keep battling away. Players have to front up, it's simple as that. The settled part of our squad has been really good for us, especially on short turnarounds.

"There's a long way to go. I want to be in Europe next year and we have to qualify for that. We have a lot to do. We want to be in the play-offs again.

"We have a lot to prove. We just have to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work hard."

Edinburgh are still fifth in the Pro14's Conference B, but only three points behind Ulster in second as they chase a play-off spot for the second successive year.

The Southern Kings are six points adrift at the foot of Conference B, having only won one league game - against Glasgow - all season.

Edinburgh: Fife, Graham, Taylor, Socino, Van der Merwe, Hickey, Fowles, Sutherland, Cherry, Berghan, McKenzie, Hunter-Hill, Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata

Replacements: Ford, Schoeman, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Miller, Shiel, Van der Walt, Johnstone

Southern Kings: Tshakweni, Van Rooyen, Scholtz, Greeff, Astle, Velleman, Lerm, Burger, Ungerer, Du Toit, Kruger, H.Klaasen, Makase, Penxe, Banda

Replacements: Willemse, Oosthuizen, Pupuma, Mtyanda, Van Schalkwyk, Pretorious, B.Klaasen, Dukisa