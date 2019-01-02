Alun Wyn Jones: Wales skipper to have talks over future

Alun Wyn Jones has played more than 200 games for Ospreys and 120 for Wales

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has meetings in the next month to decide his future after the 2019 World Cup.

Second row Jones, 33, has been with the Ospreys since their foundation in 2003 but is out of contract later this year.

He said a review of pay for professional players in Wales is a major factor affecting talks.

"I'm conscious that (Welsh rugby's new pay bands) are affecting everyone and I've got a few meetings within the next month or so," said Jones.

"It's 50 per cent on me and 50 per cent on the powers-that-be. It depends on how long they see my value."

He is currently on a central contract co-funded by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Ospreys.

A triple British and Irish Lions tourist, Jones says he still has ambitions to reach a World Cup final as well as in the Champions Cup, and to play for the Barbarians.

"I've had some communications with the Baa-baas, but I haven't got close enough to the Champions Cup, I've got to a World Cup semi-final - those are the big ones," added Jones,

"I've been fortunate to have been doing what I do as long as I have, and hopefully I can do it for a while longer."

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says signing up a squad for 2019-20 has been more difficult because of the review of players' pay being conducted by the four regions and the WRU.

"That process has begun, a number of contracts have been offered and verbally agreed. It's quite difficult to dot the is and cross the ts, but that's the nature of the banding process that Wales has gone through," Clarke told BBC Sport Wales.

"It has delayed the process to a degree, it's caused the player group some angst which is understandable particularly for those coming out of contract, because we're only now sitting down with certain players to discuss future recruitment."

Meanwhile Jones' fellow Wales lock Bradley Davies, who pulled out of the autumn series squad with a knee injury, will not be back in action for the Ospreys before the Six Nations squad is chosen.

Back-row Dan Baker should be back from a 15-month absence following knee surgery within the next few weeks.

Wing Keelan Giles, who was not considered for the defeat against the Dragons because of a chest infection, remains doubtful for the Pro14 match at home to Cardiff Blues.