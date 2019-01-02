Scarlets like 'wounded dog' after Blues loss, says Dragons coach Ceri Jones

Dragons lost their most recent match against Scarlets, 33-8 at Judgement Day in April 2018

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 5 Jan Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons are expecting a backlash from "wounded dog" Scarlets when they travel to Llanelli for Saturday's Pro14 derby.

Scarlets' 26-match unbeaten home run in the league was ended by last Saturday's 34-5 thrashing by Cardiff Blues.

A day later, Dragons earned a first win over a Welsh region for four years as they beat Ospreys.

"We are under no illusions about how tough the task is going to be," Dragons interim head coach Ceri Jones said about their match against Scarlets.

"We are going to go and try and put our game onto the field and we showed against the Ospreys that we can be very combative at the right time.

"We maybe didn't have as much possession and territory as we wanted but we really stuck in the game.

"You have seen the Scarlets' record at home. They had a poor performance last week by their standards but they are going to be coming out as a wounded dog, and wounded dogs like to bite."

Dragons might have Wales centre Tyler Morgan available after he missed the Ospreys victory through injury.

One player who is certain to be missing is Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty, who is concussed.

"With concussion we will not rush it. Player welfare always comes first and until Ross is able to pass those recovery protocols he won't be considered," said Jones.

"We will take our lead from the medics, we can't do any more than that. As soon as Ross is available for selection, believe me, we will think about selecting him."