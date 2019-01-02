Joe Gray: Saracens hooker extends contract until 2020

Joe Gray's only international appearance came as a replacement for England against New Zealand in 2014

Saracens hooker Joe Gray has extended his contract with the Premiership club until the summer of 2020.

The 30-year-old moved to Allianz Park from Northampton in September on an initial one-year deal.

Gray, who won one international cap for England in 2014, has featured three times since joining Sarries.

"He has fitted in superbly and has impressed everyone with his work ethic," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.