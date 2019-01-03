Jared Payne: Ulster coach says team are 'keen and excited' to play Leinster

Ulster have conceded an average of less than three tries per game with Jared Payne as defence coach

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster defence coach Jared Payne has described their derby match against Leinster as an opportunity for his side to cause an upset.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland is expected to rest several players for the match against the Pro14 champions in Dublin.

Leinster have not lost at the RDS since a shock defeat by Benetton last season.

"You just have to go down and get into them. Go down and don't cross the line in terms of not doing anything silly," said Payne ahead of Saturday's game.

"You have to front up physically and look forward to the challenge. There was a pretty good buzz amongst the guys in training in particular.

"They are keen and excited. It's a great chance isn't it? People don't expect much from the group. There's no better opportunity to play without fear and it's a pretty good place to be."

Forwards Alan O'Connor, Wiehahn Herbst and Andrew Warwick could all return to the Ulster pack this week having recovered from injuries but Marcell Coetzee is a doubt due to a concussion while several other key players could be rested ahead of the crucial European Champions Cup pool matches against Racing 92 and Leicester.

"You got to manage the team during the period, so there will be a few changes and a few good opportunities for guys. I can't wait to see them take it with both hands," added Payne.

"The quality is there but it's a challenge for the boys to really be on the top of their game this week. It's going to be interesting to see how they stand up."

Ulster have not won at the RDS since a 22-18 victory in March 2013 when Payne was yellow-carded in injury time and the former Ireland full-back expects Saturday's match to give McFarland and his coaching staff an important insight into the mettle of his players.

"There will be a few guys sitting on the sidelines wanting a chance and would have been desperate to play over the last four or five weeks so that will be good to see what flavour that puts in the game," said the New Zealander.

"They will come in and put their own imprint on it and show what they offer. It will be very interesting to see."

Payne took on an unofficial coaching role at Ulster when injury prevented him from playing last season

Since Payne was formally appointed as defence coach at the beginning of the season, Ulster have conceded 44 tries from 16 games - an average of 2.75 tries per match - but that concession rate has dropped significantly over the past five matches in which they have allowed just 10 tries and held Munster to just 12 points from penalties.

"It's always nice to keep a clean sheet and the boys have been doing pretty good stuff defensively. They have been working hard for each other and starting to understand a few key areas that for us makes the game tick," said Payne, who was asked if he feels the players are now fully tuned-in to his defensive strategy.

"You're always going to get tested. You're always going to see your mistakes being highlighted," he added.

"The team are buying into it, they are working very hard, they're keen and buying into it and that's good to see. It is coming through on the pitch. There's still going to be plenty of ups and downs. As long as it is going in the right direction I will be happy enough."