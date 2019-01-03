Ellis Jenkins: Wales flanker returns to Cardiff Blues for rehabilitation

Ellis Jenkins captained Wales during their tour to Argentina and the USA

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 5 Jan Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins is back to do rehabilitation with Cardiff Blues as he starts on the long road back to recovery from his serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old was injured at the end of his man-of-the-match display as Wales beat South Africa in November.

Jenkins had surgery in December and hopes to be back in time for September's World Cup.

"It's good to see him around, and that's given him a nice little lift," Mulvihill. explained.

"He's managing to get stuck into his rehab. He'll be with us, in the pool and with the doctors to make sure he's heading in the right direction.

"There's no firm target just yet [for a return date]. He'll sit down with the medical team and they'll plan out the next week, the next month, three months and so on."

The Blues visit Ospreys in the Pro14 on Saturday, having claimed an impressive 34-5 win away at Scarlets last weekend.

Mulvihill's side will be boosted by the return of wing Owen Lane, who had been tipped to be included in Wales' autumn squad but has not played since October because of a hamstring injury.

The Blues coach said: "Owen Lane will be back in the 23. [Prop] Dmitri Arhip played 20 minutes last week so he will be a starter. The rest of the team is pretty similar."

If Lane can recapture his early-season form once he returns to action, Mulvihill believes he could be in contention for Wales' Six Nations squad.

"I think he's a bolter for the Six Nations if he plays well over the next few weeks," he added.

"He's been terribly unlucky. He broke his wrist in Bilbao [in last May's Challenge Cup final win over Gloucester] and he would've been in that squad [for Wales' summer tour of the United States and America].

"He did his hamstring and he was going to be named [in Wales' autumn squad] the next day, so let's hope it's third time lucky."