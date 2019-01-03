Alex Mitchell: Scrum-half signs first Northampton Saints deal

Alex Mitchell has scored three tries for Northampton, including one against Bristol in the Premiership Cup in October

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell has signed his first senior contract.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Saints academy from Sale in 2015, has signed a deal until the summer of 2021.

The England youth player has played 12 times this season, having made nine first team appearances last term.

"Alex's best years are definitely still ahead of him and it's fantastic for us that he shares our vision for the future at Saints," director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website.