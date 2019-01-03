Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach 'disappointed' by fans reaction after defeat

Scarlets were unbeaten for 26 consecutive home league matches before their loss to Cardiff Blues

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 5 Jan Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac says he is disappointed by the reaction of some of the Llanelli crowd following the 34-5 home defeat by Cardiff Blues.

There were some boos from the Parc y Scarlets faithful after the Scarlets lost at home for the first time in the league since September 2016.

"I was disappointed to hear some of the booing at the end and the reaction," said Pivac.

"The fans were not any more frustrated than the players and management."

Pivac added: "People have to realise this Scarlets team have been taking the field over the last two and a half years in the league in this competition and has not lost a game at home."

It was a fifth successive defeat in all competitions and eight losses in 10 matches for Scarlets who will hope to end their poor run of form against Dragons in Llanelli on Saturday.

"Nobody goes out to lose," said Pivac, who will succeed Warren Gatland as coach of Wales after the 2019 World Cup.

"We have worked hard over four and half years to forge our way forward and be proud of our performances.

"They (fans) should be proud of what they achieved but disappointed with that performance.

"I understand the fans are not happy but we are closer to what is going on in games and have all the statistics and form of players.

"We are the hardest critics and are hard on ourselves within the group.

"We know where we are at, know the errors we are making and believe they are fixable."

Leigh Halfpenny, James Davies, Will Boyde, Clayton Blommetjies and Kieron Fonotia have joined an injury list which aldready includes Rhys Patchell, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Uzair Cassiem, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod, Angus O'Brien and Aaron Shingler.

"We are down on manpower and that has been well documented," said Pivac.

"The word from our point of view is patience, but the season is rolling on and we need some victories to make sure we are there at the end in the play-offs.

"For us there is about one point between play-offs and not making the play-offs so there is a lot to play for. We haven't lost sight of that.

"We believe that at the end of the season if we can get close to our top side out on the field, we will compete in this competition. We have to accumulate enough points between now and then.

"We believe we will turn it around and the boys are working hard and not lost sight of the end goal."

Pivac also confirmed Dan Jones at outside-half after Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes started the last two games at 10.