2019 Six Nations: Liam Williams set to boost Wales with return from injury

Liam Williams
Liam Williams suffered his hamstring injury as Wales beat South Africa in Cardiff in November

Liam Williams is set to give Wales a boost before the 2019 Six Nations after being named for his return from injury by Saracens.

The British and Irish Lions wing or full-back has not played since damaging a hamstring in November.

He will be back for his club in the English Premiership at Sale Sharks on Friday, 4 December.

Wales' Six Nations campaign kicks off against France in Paris on Friday, 1 February (20:00 GMT).

Saracens sit second and a point behind leaders Exeter Chiefs in the table while Sharks are seventh.

