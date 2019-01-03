2019 Six Nations: Liam Williams set to boost Wales with return from injury
Liam Williams is set to give Wales a boost before the 2019 Six Nations after being named for his return from injury by Saracens.
The British and Irish Lions wing or full-back has not played since damaging a hamstring in November.
He will be back for his club in the English Premiership at Sale Sharks on Friday, 4 December.
Wales' Six Nations campaign kicks off against France in Paris on Friday, 1 February (20:00 GMT).
Saracens sit second and a point behind leaders Exeter Chiefs in the table while Sharks are seventh.