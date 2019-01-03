Mark Wilson: Newcastle and England forward signs new four-year deal

Mark Wilson made his debut for Newcastle Falcons during the 2010-11 season

Newcastle Falcons back-row forward Mark Wilson has signed a new four-year deal with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old has made 221 appearances for the club and has also won eight England caps.

"This is the club that I love and I've been here for 14 years of my life, so it's great to be able to extend that," Wilson told the Falcons website.

"My family is here, I class Newcastle as home and I enjoy being part of the whole club."

Wilson came through the Falcons academy and has spent his entire career with the club, making his senior debut in 2010.

In June 2017, he played his first game for England in their gripping 38-34 win against Argentina and was selected for the tour of South Africa the following summer.

"Mark is an outstanding player operating at the very top level of the international game, and the fact that he sees his future here at Newcastle Falcons speaks volumes about the club," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"As well as his tremendous playing ability Mark brings real leadership to the group, and the way he conducts himself day to say serves as an outstanding example to the many talented players coming through our academy system."