Darren Allinson: Bath release scrum-half following two seasons with club

Darren Allinson began his senior career with Welsh region Cardiff Blues

Bath scrum-half Darren Allinson has been released by the Premiership club with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old joined Bath following a loan spell in 2017 and went on to make 15 appearances at the Rec.

"This was a decision we made together and I can tell you it wasn't an easy one," boss Todd Blackadder said.

"Darren wants game time and sadly with the ever increasing competitive nature of the Premiership, we have been unable to give him this."