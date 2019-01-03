Leinster wing James Lowe gets two-week ban for red-card tackle on Andrew Conway

James Lowe got a red card for his challenge on Munster wing Andrew Conway

Leinster wing James Lowe will serve a two-week suspension for a challenge on Munster's Andrew Conway in last week's ill-tempered Pro14 match in Limerick.

Lowe was red-carded for his tackle on Conway, who was off the ground and landed on his neck.

At a disciplinary hearing Lowe accepted his actions merited a red card.

The disciplinary committee said the red card warranted a four-week ban but this was reduced to two because of Lowe's clean disciplinary record.

Lowe is now sidelined for the RDS derby with Ulster on Saturday and a European Champions Cup encounter with Toulouse a week later.

"The player was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy under Law 9.17 - a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground," said the disciplinary committee.

"The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and that his actions warranted a red card.

"The committee deemed the act warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, which was reduced by 50 per cent due to the player's clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process.

"The player was reminded of his right to appeal."