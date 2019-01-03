WRU National Cup: Neath withdrawal hands Pontypool bye into round two

Neath have struggled to fulfil fixtures this season due to a reduced playing squad

Neath have cancelled their WRU National Cup round one fixture at Pontypool on 5 January, handing the hosts a bye into the next round.

The Welsh All Blacks escaped a winding up petition in December and have seen players and coaches quit the club.

Neath have been forced to call off Principality Premiership games already this season against Bedwas and RGC.

Owner Mike Cuddy said he is prepared to hand over the troubled club, a move welcomed by Neath Supporters Club.

A statement from Pontypool said: "Pontypool RFC has today (Thursday) received correspondence from Mike Cuddy, who has formally confirmed that Neath RFC is unable to fulfil Saturday's WRU National Cup round 1 fixture at Pontypool Park.

"Everybody at Pontypool RFC is very disappointed in this outcome, but we are equally sympathetic to Neath RFC's volunteers, remaining squad members and supporters.

"We wish those who continue to act in the best interests of Neath RFC every success in overcoming their current difficulties."