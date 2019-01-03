Murray McCallum: Scotland prop signs new Edinburgh deal until 2021

McCallum has broken into the Scotland squad over the last year

Pro14: Edinburgh v Southern Kings Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:55 GMT Coverage: Text commentary and report on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh prop Murray McCallum has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until at least 2021.

The 22-year-old has made 46 appearances for the capital side since his debut against Benetton in October 2016.

He won his first Scotland cap as a replacement during last year's Six Nations match with Wales, and won two more caps off the bench last summer.

"We have a great group of boys here at Edinburgh," McCallum said.

"There's a brilliant buzz around the club at the moment."

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Murray's a strong, developing prop with a big future in the game. It's great that he's chosen to be a part of what is already being built here in Edinburgh."

Edinburgh, fresh from back-to-back wins over inter-city rivals Glasgow, take on Southern Kings in the Pro14 at Murrayfield on Saturday, before concluding their European Champions Cup group campaign against Toulon and Montpellier over the next fortnight.