Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie agrees contract extension

Dave Rennie took over at Scotstoun from Gregor Townsend

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has agreed a one-year contract extension at the club.

The New Zealander is in his second year at the Scotstoun side and was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

He will now remain in his post until 2020.

In his first season, Rennie, who replaced Gregor Townsend, guided Glasgow to the Pro14 semi-finals, with them currently top of Conference A.

Speaking in November about his future at Glasgow, the former Chiefs head coach said: "There are still a few things to sort out, but I'll definitely be here next year. We've been in discussions for a long time.

"I'm really enjoying it here. As I've mentioned many times in the past, they're good people so I'm keen to stay longer."

More to follow.