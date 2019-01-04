Pro14: Ken Owens at number eight for Scarlets v Dragons

Ken Owens (C) accustomed to being in the middle of Scarlets front-row

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 5 Jan Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Owens will lead injury-hit Scarlets from number eight when they host Dragons in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Scarlets back-row absentees include Wales' James Davies and Aaron Shingler as well as Will Boyde, Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod and Uzair Cassiem.

Scarlets also recall Dan Jones at 10 as Hadleigh Parkes moves to centre.

Tyler Morgan is back in Dragons' midfield, but back-rower Ross Moriarty's concussion keeps him out.

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies drops out of the squad while there is still no room in the squad for international wing Steff Evans.

Scarlets hope to bounce back from last weekend's 34-5 home defeat by Cardiff Blues, their first in the competition at Parc y Scarlets since September, 2016.

The home performance prompted boos from some Scarlets fans, with coach Wayne Pivac later expressing his disappointment at that reaction.

It was a fifth successive defeat in all competitions and eight losses in 10 matches for Scarlets.

Leigh Halfpenny, James Davies, Boyde, Clayton Blommetjies and Kieron Fonotia joined an injury list which already included Rhys Patchell, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Cassiem, Thomson, Macleod, Angus O'Brien and Shingler.

Including centre Morgan's return, Dragons have made six changes with Jack Dixon back to partner him.

Adam Warren switches to the wing to replace injured Jared Rosser with scrum-half Tavis Knoyle and full-back Jordan Williams facing their former team.

Hooker Richard Hibbard and prop Dan Suter return while with Ryan Bevington concussed, Aaron Jarvis moves to loose-head.

Dragons interim coach Ceri Jones hopes his side can repeat the performance that brought them a shock home win over Ospreys last weekend.

"We showed against Ospreys that we can be combative at the right time," said Jones.

"We maybe didn't have as much territory and possession as we wanted, but we stuck to the game plan.

"Now it's about consistency and making sure we are always at the right level."

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ioan Nicholas, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Paul Asquith; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Josh Helps, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, Ken Owens (capt), Dan Davis

Replacements: Marc Jones, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Tom Phillips, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Steff Hughes, Tom Prydie.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Adam Warren, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Josh Lewis, Tavis Knoyle; Aaron Jarvis, Richard Hibbard, Dan Suter, Brandon Nansen, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Gerard Ellis, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, James Benjamin, Rhodri Williams, Jason Tovey, Zane Kirchner.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones (WRU), Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)