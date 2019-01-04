Cory Allen left Cardiff Blues at the end of the 2016-17 season

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 5 Jan Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales centre Cory Allen has a chance to impress for Ospreys as he starts against his former region.

Allen replaces Owen Watkin who drops down to the replacements' bench.

It will be an afternoon of reunions with Cardiff Blues prop Dmitri Arhip returning to the starting line-up to face his former side.

The Moldova prop recovered from a calf injury to play his part as a replacement in Blues' bonus point win at Scarlets last weekend.

Arhip starts against the side he left in the summer of 2018.

Blues are chasing a clean sweep of Christmas and New Year Welsh derby victories after wins over Scarlets and Dragons.

John Mulvihill's side are also boosted by the return of wing Owen Lane to the bench.

He had been tipped to be included in Wales' autumn squad, but has not played since October because of a hamstring injury.

If Lane can recapture his early season form once he returns to action, Mulvihill believes he could be in contention for Wales' Six Nations squad.

"I think he's a bolter for the Six Nations if he plays well over the next few weeks," said Mulvihill.

"He's been terribly unlucky. He broke his wrist in Bilbao [in last May's Challenge Cup final win over Gloucester] and he would've been in that squad [for Wales' summer tour of America].

"He did his hamstring and he was going to be named [in Wales' autumn squad] the next day, so let's hope it's third time lucky."

Mulvihill has made five changes with Arhip joined in the front row by the returning prop Rhys Gill.

Flanker Olly Robinson replaces George Earle, who is named on the bench, as Josh Turnbull is reinstated at lock alongside fellow Wales international Seb Davies.

Matthew Morgan comes in for Dan Fish at full-back, while Tomos Williams is given the nod at scrum-half ahead of namesake Lloyd.

Ospreys have made three changes with prop Rhodri Jones and number eight Sam Cross coming in for Gareth Thomas and James King.

Head coach Allen Clarke is looking to bounce back after the shock defeat against Dragons.

"Our execution needs to be better and we must be more clinical to finish off the opportunities we are creating," said Clarke.

"We dominated many aspects of the game versus the Dragons, but need to translate that dominance onto the scoreboard.

"We know we are going to have to be at our best against a side who are confident on the back of two wins over the Christmas period."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Cory Allen, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Rhodri Jones, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), Sam Cross.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Gareth Thomas, Alex Jeffries, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Tom Habberfield, Luke Price, Owen Watkin.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Blaine Scully, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Garyn Smith; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, George Earle, Rory Thornton, Lloyd Williams, Steven Shingler, Owen Lane.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).

Assistant referees: Elgan Williams (WRU), Dewi Phillips (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)