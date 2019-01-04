Alan O'Connor has made 12 appearances for Ulster this season

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made 11 changes to their starting team for Saturday's Pro14 interpro derby with runaway Conference B leaders Leinster at the RDS.

Michael Lowry, James Hume and Matthew Dalton join fellow Academy player Angus Kernohan in the line-up while Greg Jones gets a first start of the season.

Dalton makes a first appearance of the season and Rob Lyttle, Wiehahn Herbst and Alan O'Connor return from injury.

Leinster have Ireland duo Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath back from injuries.

Second row O'Connor, 26, has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the win against Cardiff Blues on 1 December, but will captain the side in Dublin.

Flanker Marcell Coetzee is not included after struggling with a concussion injury, with loose-head prop Tommy O'Hagan ruled out having picked up a "significant ankle injury" in his senior debut last week.

Another loose-head prop, Andrew Warwick, makes his first appearance in over a month as Ulster seek a positive response after suffering a derby defeat by Connacht at the Sportsground.

Number eight Nick Timoney is the only remaining member of the pack which took to the field in Galway, while among the backs Cave, Kernohan and McPhillips are the only players to retain their starting berths.

Lyttle returns from a lengthy spell on the sidelines to start on the right wing, while Herbst has not featured since September.

McGrath has recovered from a hip injury to take a place in the Leinster front row, while wing Daly has overcome a long-term knee injury which has kept him out of action since August.

Leinster wing James Lowe is missing as he serves a two-week suspension for a challenge on Munster's Andrew Conway in last week's ill-tempered Pro14 match in Limerick.

Ulster have two potential debutants on the bench as versatile Banbridge forward Caleb Montgomery and Ballymena fly-half Bruce Houston are included in the panel.

Leinster enjoy a 16-point lead over Ulster at the top of the Conference B table.

Leinster: R Kearney (capt); A Byrne, C O'Brien, N Reid, B Daly; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath, S Cronin, A Porter; R Molony, M Kearney; J Murphy, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, O Dowling, C Doris, H O'Sullivan, R Byrne, J O'Brien.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Lyttle, D Cave, J Hume, A Kernohan; J McPhillips, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney, W Herbst; M Dalton, A O'Connor (capt); G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, C Montgomery, C Ross, J Stewart, B Houston, P Nelson.