Jersey Reds: Zi Alexis banned for four weeks for dangerous tackle

Zi Alexis joined Jersey ion November after a trial period, having previously played for Henley Hawks, London Irish Wild Geese and Cambridge

Jersey Reds prop Zi Alexis has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle.

The 22-year-old was yellow-carded for the challenge in their 19-14 defeat at Ealing on Christmas Eve.

Alexis had contested the charge, but was found guilty at a hearing.

A Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel ruled that "forceful contact was made to the head of an opponent player firstly with the shoulder and secondly with the player's left arm."

Their statement continued: "As required under the sanction table, this led to a mid-range entry point of six weeks. The player was not entitled to full mitigation because he contested the charge and he is therefore suspended for a period of four weeks."

Alexis will be free to play again on 8 February.