George Merrick: Harlequins lock forward to join French side Clermont Auvergne

George Merrick will reinforce the squad with current Top 14 leaders Clermont

Harlequins second-row forward George Merrick will join French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Merrick, 26, has made 92 appearances for the Premiership club since making his debut in 2013.

"George is an experienced player who knows the English Premiership," said Clermont head coach Franck Azema.

"He is a hard-working, consistent player we will rely on to rotate with the current players at the club."

He added: "It will be a reinforcement of weight in the second row, where players are very exposed and some can be called up for national selection."

Merrick was in the England Under-20 squad that won the 2012 Six Nations Championship.

Clermont are three points clear in first place in the Top 14, while Quins are fourth in the Premiership.