Pro14: Connacht v Munster (Sat)

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Munster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview and match report on BBC Sport website

Chris Farrell has made a timely return for Munster but Connacht are without Bundee Aki for their Pro14 derby at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Short-term signing from Leinster Tom Daly will partner centre Tom Farrell in the absence of Aki, who starred in his side's win over Ulster in round 12.

Farrell returns from a thigh strain as Munster make seven changes from their victory over Leinster at Thomond Park.

Captain Peter O'Mahony and flanker Tommy O'Donnell also start in Galway.

Farrell will partner Dan Goggin in midfield after his latest injury set-back and the Ireland international will hope to prove his fitness before Munster's crucial European Champions Cup visit to Gloucester next week.

In the other changes to the visiting backline, Andrew Conway switches to full-back as Alex Wootton starts on the wing while scrum-half Alby Mathewson replaces Conor Murray, who is named on the bench.

Prop Jeremy Loughman also starts and flanker Arno Botha will form a new back-row combination with O'Mahony and O'Donnell.

Murray is joined on the bench by veteran second row Billy Holland, who will become only the 10th Munster player to win 200 caps for the province if he is introduced - joining the likes of Peter Stringer, Ronan O'Gara and Donncha O'Callaghan.

Another player who will achieve a landmark on Saturday is Connacht loose-head prop Denis Buckley, who will make his 150th appearance when he lines up alongside captain Dave Heffernan and Dominic Robertson-McCoy in the front row.

Number eight Eoghan Masterson comes into the Connacht pack as Paul Boyle moves to blind-side flanker in place of the injured Jarrad Butler while Jack Carty and Caolin Blade will continue their half-back partnership and fit-again Matt Healy replaces Kyle Godwin on the wing.

"This block of three interpros is a tough series of fixtures and has a huge bearing on the overall context of the season," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"We were disappointed to lose narrowly to Leinster in Dublin but we showed great character to bounce back and beat a really tough Ulster side last weekend.

"This clash with Munster is a big game and we will have to put in a huge performance to get a result on Saturday. As always though we will focus on our game. That's where our focus has been all week and that's where it has been all season."

Connacht: D Leader; C Kelleher, T Farrell, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan (capt), D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, Q Roux, P Boyle, C Fainga'a, E Masterson.

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, F Bealham, U Dillane, C Gallagher, A Lloyd, D Horwitz, C DeBuitlear.

Munster: A Conway; K Earls, C Farrell, D Goggin, A Wootton; J Carbery, A Mathewson; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan, J Kleyn, T Beirne, P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, A Botha.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, B Holland, CJ Stander, C Murray, T Bleyendaal, S Arnold.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)