Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half 'in talks' over new contract

Danny Cipriani has played in 16 Tests for England, starting five

Gloucester back Danny Cipriani says he is "in talks" with the Premiership club about extending his stay at Kingsholm.

The 31-year-old former Sale Sharks star moved to the Cherry and Whites from top-flight rivals Wasps last summer.

"I'm chatting with Gloucester now. We're in talks about the next couple of years," Cipriani told Will Greenwood's rugby podcast on Sky Sports.

"I'm really enjoying my time here so it's definitely something I'm looking at."

The fly-half has been in fine form for his club this season - helping lift them to fourth in the table - but is currently sidelined with a chest injury which may reduce his chances of an England recall for the Six Nations.

On his recovery, he added: "It's going really well. It looks like we're ahead of schedule but we're not quite sure when [I'll be back]."

After a three-year absence from the national side, Cipriani was recalled to England's squad last summer but has not featured for Eddie Jones' team since June's third Test against South Africa.