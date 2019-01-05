Leigh Halfpenny: Full-back must not rush back says Scarlets team-mate Rob Evans

Rob Evans and Leigh Halfpenny celebrate after a Wales win against Ireland

Wales and Scarlets prop Rob Evans says his team-mate Leigh Halfpenny should not to risk his career by rushing back from concussion.

Halfpenny has not played for two months after being forced off with a head injury against Australia.

Evans suffered concussion in 2017 and knows what Halfpenny is going through.

"I am sure Leigh will be fine in a few weeks or whatever he needs, but there is no point risking it because it could end his career," said Evans.

Halfpenny will see a specialist after not playing since 10 November when he suffered a late tackle from Australia centre Samu Kerevi.

Evans was sidelined for almost two months after failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols in September 2017 playing against Connacht.

Rob Evans being treated against Connacht in September 2017

"It is not nice at all and I actually underestimated it," said Evans.

"I was out for six weeks and it bit me on the backside.

"I was perfectly fine that night. The next day I remember my dad coming over, scraping something outside and the sound just went through me. I started being sick and throwing up blood and just wasn't right for weeks.

"It is frustrating, you are watching the big games and want to get back. You think you feel alright and the next thing, it hits you again.

"Every case is different and it is a matter of time.

"With a broken bone or whatever, it is six to eight weeks, with your head you can't see it, so you don't know.

"It is good they treat it with the proper care."