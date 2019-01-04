Samu Manoa: Cardiff Blues grant 'compassionate' release

Cardiff Blues forward Samu Manoa has made 21 appearances for United States

Samu Manoa has left Cardiff Blues who say he has been released from his contract "on compassionate grounds."

The USA international made seven appearances for the Pro14 region after joining in the summer.

Manoa's wife and five children remained in California and Blues coach John Mulvihill says that situation has caused difficulty for the player.

"Naturally we are very disappointed to lose a player of Samu's quality but we understand his situation," he said.

"It's the right decision to release him from his contract on compassionate grounds.

"It is always challenging to adapt to a new environment, particularly when your family are on the other side of the world.

"We appreciate all the effort Samu has put in during the short time here, he is a good man and gave his all. We wish him all the very best for the future."