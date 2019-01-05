Pro14: Edinburgh 38-0 Southern Kings - Hosts score six tries to move second

Darcy Graham scores the first of his two tries

Pro 14: Edinburgh v Southern Kings Edinburgh (26) 38 Tries: Fife, Graham 2, Sutherland, Berghan, Fenton Cons: Hickey 4 Southern Kings (0) 0

Edinburgh recorded a bruising bonus-point win over Southern Kings at Murrayfield to move into second in Conference B.

Dougie Fife, Darcy Graham (2) and Rory Sutherland all crossed before the break to secure the four-try bonus.

Prop Simon Berghan and hooker Cameron Fenton made it six tries in total for the hosts, who were rarely troubled.

The win moved Edinburgh up from fifth and into a play-off spot, but they trail leaders Leinster by 19 points.

Four teams in Conference B have now won seven matches, with Edinburgh's lead over Ulster in fifth just two points.

Richard Cockerill's side travel to Toulon next in the European Champions Cup as they aim to reach the knockout phase.

Clinical Edinburgh continue momentum

Southern Kings had one of the worst defensive records in the Pro14 ahead of this round of fixtures, despite having played fewer games than most of the other sides in the competition.

They had not played for a month before this one, and although Edinburgh made 11 changes from their victory over Glasgow, it looked to be a long night for the South African side from the first minute.

Indeed the bonus point was wrapped up by half-time.

Fife got the scoring underway after just three minutes. The Pro14's top try-scorer, Duhan Van der Merwe, burst through on an inside line and teed up the full-back to touch down.

Then minutes later Graham dived over in the right-hand corner after Jamie Ritchie flicked on Simon Hickey's looping pass, and the winger grabbed a second on the opposite side with Hickey once again the provider.

That 10-minute blitz had the Kings rocking- and 19 points down- but they steadied themselves well, not conceding the fourth until first-half over-time when Sutherland squeezed over.

With the match all but won and two crucial European Champions Cup matches against Toulon and Montpellier on the horizon, Edinburgh dropped their intensity after the interval, and some key players- such as Viliame Mata- departed.

But the tries kept coming. Prop Berghan crashed through from close range to score the first of his career after sustained pressure and replacement hooker Fenton finished off a flowing move.

It was Fenton's fellow substitute Charlie Shiel who provided the killer offload as part of an impressive cameo at scrum-half.

It is now eight wins from eight in all competitions at home this season for Edinburgh, and four wins in a row. But it was a bruising night for the Kings. Their shock victory at home to Glasgow in September remains their only league win.

Edinburgh: Fife, Graham, Taylor, Socino, Van der Merwe, Hickey, Fowles, Sutherland, Ford, Berghan, McKenzie, Hunter-Hill, Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata

Replacements: Fenton, Schoeman, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Miller, Shiel, Van der Walt, Johnstone

Southern Kings: Tshakweni, Van Rooyen, Scholtz, Greeff, Astle, Velleman, Lerm, Burger, Ungerer, Du Toit, Kruger, H.Klaasen, Makase, Penxe, Banda

Replacements: Willemse, Oosthuizen, Pupuma, Mtyanda, Van Schalkwyk, Pretorious, B.Klaasen, Dukisa