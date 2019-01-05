Adam Beard: Ospreys lock adds to Wales injury concern

Adam Beard started in three of Wales' four 2018 Autumn Tests

Ospreys lock Adam Beard has handed Wales coach Warren Gatland another Six Nations injury concern.

He was stretchered off wearing a neck brace less than two minutes into the Pro14 derby against Cardiff Blues at the Liberty Stadium.

The 22-year-old has become a regular starter for Wales alongside his Ospreys colleague Alun Wyn Jones.

Beard made his senior Wales debut against Samoa in June 2017 and is unbeaten in eight Tests.

Leigh Halfpenny (concussion), James Davies (knee), Nicky Smith (ankle), Dan Lydiate (elbow), Rhys Patchell (hamstring), Jake Ball (shoulder) Ross Moriarty (concussion) and Bradley Davies (knee) are all doubts for the start of the Six Nations tournament.

Bath back-rower Taulupe Faletau has not played since breaking his arm in October, while Liam Williams only returned for Saracens in Friday's defeat against Sale after a six-week break with a hamstring problem.

Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler will not return until March from a knee injury suffered in May 2018, while Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins is a long-term casualty.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on 1 February.