Santiago Cordero: Exeter winger to join Bordeaux Begles in summer
Exeter's Argentina winger Santiago Cordero is to move to French side Bordeaux Begles in the summer.
The 24-year-old, who scored his sixth try of the season against Bristol on Saturday, has agreed a two-year deal with the Top 14 club.
Cordero joined Exeter on a short-term deal at the end of January 2018 and agreed a one-year extension with the current Premiership leaders in May.
He has also played for Super Rugby side Jaguares and at the 2015 World Cup.