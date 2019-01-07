Santiago Cordero: Exeter winger to join Bordeaux Begles in summer

Santiago Cordero has won 33 caps for Argentina and has impressed on the wing for Exeter this season

Exeter's Argentina winger Santiago Cordero is to move to French side Bordeaux Begles in the summer.

The 24-year-old, who scored his sixth try of the season against Bristol on Saturday, has agreed a two-year deal with the Top 14 club.

Cordero joined Exeter on a short-term deal at the end of January 2018 and agreed a one-year extension with the current Premiership leaders in May.

He has also played for Super Rugby side Jaguares and at the 2015 World Cup.