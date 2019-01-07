Sir Gareth Edwards steps down as Cardiff Blues director

Peter Thomas (left) and Gareth Edwards (right) presenting an award to Cardiff Blues and Wales legend Gethin Jenkins.

Sir Gareth Edwards has stepped down as a director of Cardiff Blues after 22 years on the board.

The legendary former Cardiff, Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum half, 71, became a director of Cardiff Blues Ltd (formerly Cardiff RFC Ltd) at the start of professional rugby.

Edwards said: "It has been an absolute honour and privilege to serve as a director of the company for so long."

Peter Thomas announced in June 2018 he was quitting as chairman.

Edwards added: "When Peter Thomas took on the chairmanship he asked if I would join the board and I was delighted to give something back to the club, as it was then, which had done so much for me and Cardiff Blues as it is today.

"It has not been without its ups and downs but my involvement has been most enjoyable and I will certainly remain a supporter in the stands at Cardiff Arms Park as the region enters a new era."

Alun Jones, who took over as chairman of the Blues on 1 January, paid tribute to Edwards.

"Sir Gareth is not only one of the world's greatest ever players... but he has contributed an enormous amount to Welsh rugby off the pitch, particularly here at Cardiff Blues," Jones said.

"We are all immensely grateful to the likes of Peter and Gareth for their significant support over the years."

Edwards played in 53 consecutive Tests for Wales, winning three Five Nations Grand Slams.

Voted the greatest player of all time in a 2003 poll, he was also a key player in the Lions' victorious Test series against New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974.

His try for the Barbarian against the All Blacks in 1973 is regarded as among the greatest ever scored.