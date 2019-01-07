Jake Cooper-Woolley: Sale Sharks agree deal to sign Wasps tight-head prop
Sale Sharks have agreed to sign Wasps tight-head prop Jake Cooper-Woolley on a three-year deal.
The 29-year-old will join the Sharks for the 2019-20 season after six years with Wasps.
"Sale looks like a great opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment," he told the club website.
"The club are on the up and hopefully, I can play a big part in them having a successful future both domestically and in Europe."