Wiehahn Herbst: South African prop set for Ulster exit

Ulster have confirmed that tight-head prop Wiehahn Herbst has agreed to join Super Rugby outfit the Bulls in his native South Africa.

Herbst, 30, joined Ulster from another Super Rugby side the Sharks in 2014 but his stint at the Irish province has been badly affected by injuries.

The prop was as a second-half replacement for Ulster during last week's European Cup defeat to Leinster.

Herbst is Irish-qualified but has never been part of Joe Schmidt's squad.

The prop has made 80 appearances for the Irish province but his introduction off the bench at the Aviva Stadium was only his seventh appearance (two starts) of the season under head coach Dan McFarland.