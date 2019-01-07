Chris Pennell: Worcester Warriors full-back signs new contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Full-back Chris Pennell has signed a new two-year contract with Worcester.
The former England international came through the youth set-up at Warriors and has made more than 200 appearances since his debut in 2007.
Pennell, 31, said: "This club has been my life for the last 13 years. I am incredibly passionate about the place and about taking us to the next level.
"I want to push my standards on, but I also want to influence the next generation in a really positive way."