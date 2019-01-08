Pro14: Connacht wing Cian Kelleher to rejoin Leinster next season

Kelleher scored Connacht's opening try against Leinster last month

Connacht wing Cian Kelleher is set to rejoin Leinster next season, three years after leaving the province.

The 24-year-old's decision was revealed in the Irish Times on Tuesday.

Kelleher has become a regular in Connacht's back three scoring six tries so far this season, including one in their inter-provincial defeat by Munster on Saturday.

The Dublin native made seven senior appearances during his first Leinster stint.

Kelleher took the decision to move west in search of regular playing time despite Leinster informing the player of their intentions to promote him from the Academy to the senior squad.

His only international appearance to date came in a non-capped game against Barbarians in 2015.

Although returning to the province as a much-improved player, Kelleher is up against stiff competition for places in Leinster's back three.

Leo Cullen's side are currently 19 points clear at the top of Pro14 Conference B having won 11 of their 13 matches.