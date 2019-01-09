Cardiff Blues: Matthew Rees will captain team in first start of season

From the section

Matthew Rees played in three Tests for the British and Irish Lions in 2009

European Champions Cup Pool Three: Glasgow v Cardiff Blues Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 13 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five Live, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website

Former Wales and Lions hooker Matthew Rees will lead Cardiff Blues in his first appearance this season against Glasgow in the European Champions Cup.

Rees, 38, suffered a knee injury in March 2018 and returned to action for Pontypridd in December.

Fly half Jarrod Evans also returns from injury after missing the Pro14 derbies.

Captain Kristian Dacey is out for around two weeks with a shoulder injury and USA wing Blaine Scully for 4-5 weeks with a hamstring problem.

