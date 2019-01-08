Brandon Nansen: Dragons lock faces two months out with hamstring injury

Brandon Nansen joined Dragons from Stade Francais in the summer of 2018

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v RCM Timisoara Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 11 January Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC Sport website

Dragons second row Brandon Nansen is facing up to two months out with a hamstring injury.

The Samoa international, 25, left the field during Saturday's 22-13 Pro14 defeat at Scarlets.

Nansen will miss Dragons' European Challenge Cup match at home to Romanian side Timisoara on Friday.

"I think he's believed to be six to eight weeks out but no surgery is required there," said Dragons skills coach Alan Kingsley.

"It's a massive blow for Brandon. He's just been finding a run of form, we've started seeing the best of him.

"He's settled into the group, he's been carrying well, he's been positive around training and that was reflected in his performances, so it is a blow for him to have that injury just as he was starting to feel comfortable in the squad."

Dragons are third in Pool 1 of the Challenge Cup, 15 points behind leaders Clermont and now unable to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Therefore, the Gwent region are expected to make several changes for Friday's match against Timisoara.

While first-team regulars are expected to be rested, Wales international back Gavin Henson is set to be included on the bench having struggled with injury for much of this season.

Back-rowers Ollie Griffiths and Ross Moriarty remain absent through injury.

