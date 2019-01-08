Alapati Leiua: Bristol Bears' Samoa back signs extended contract to 2021

Alapati Leiua has been with Bristol Bears since 2017, helping them win promotion last term

Bristol Bears utility back Alapati Leiua has signed a two-year contract extension with the Premiership club to run until 2021.

The 30-year-old Samoa international has scored five Premiership tries so far this season.

"We're delighted that Alapati has agreed to continue being a big part of [our] journey going forward," head coach Pat Lam told the Bears' website.

"He's been a positive influence on and off the field with his experience."

Lam added: "Alapati consistently shows that he is one of the most dynamic players in the competition and he will be a major asset for us going forward."

The West Country club are 10th in the table, seven points above bottom side Newcastle Falcons, following promotion last season..