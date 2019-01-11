European Rugby Champions Cup: Bath v Wasps
|European Rugby Champions Cup
|Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and live score updates on the BBC Sport website
Back row Taulupe Faletau returns for Bath to face Wasps in the European Champions Cup after more than 13 weeks out with a fractured forearm.
The 28-year-old Wales international starts at blindside flanker with Zach Mercer at number eight.
Wasps' wing Elliot Daly is having an enforced rest period with full-back Willie le Roux also absent after suffering a neck injury.
Number eight Nathan Hughes returns after a month out with a hip problem.
Neither side can reach the knockout stages after failing to register a victory in the first four rounds of Pool One action.
However Wasps director of rugby Dai Young is still demanding that his team show pride in their performance and build on last weekend's win over Northampton, which ended a run of five straight defeats.
"We want to keep our performances on an upward curve and hopefully that'll end with some positive results for us as you want to get into a habit of winning," he said.
"Although we can't make the knockout stages, these European matches are still important to the players.
"This is their livelihood, their job and although there won't be that edge like in a cup final, they've still got to do their job, respect the jersey and go out there to win."
Line-ups
Bath: Atkins; Homer, Clark, Wright, Brew; Priestland, Green; van Rooyen, Walker, Lahiff, Stooke, Charteris (c), Faletau, Bayliss, Mercer
Replacements: Van Vuuren, Noguera, Nixon, Attwood, Louw, Cook, Davies, Willison
Wasps: Miller; Neal, Campagnaro, De Jongh, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart, Launchbury (c), Rowlands, Shields, Young, Hughes
Replacements: A. Harris, B. Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Matthews, Carr, Hampson, Searle, Lovobalavu
