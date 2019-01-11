European Rugby Champions Cup: Bath v Wasps

Faletau fractured his forearm in the Premiership clash with Northampton in September

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Back row Taulupe Faletau returns for Bath to face Wasps in the European Champions Cup after more than 13 weeks out with a fractured forearm.

The 28-year-old Wales international starts at blindside flanker with Zach Mercer at number eight.

Wasps' wing Elliot Daly is having an enforced rest period with full-back Willie le Roux also absent after suffering a neck injury.

Number eight Nathan Hughes returns after a month out with a hip problem.

Faletau posted this images on Instagram before Christmas, adding 'not long to go'

Neither side can reach the knockout stages after failing to register a victory in the first four rounds of Pool One action.

However Wasps director of rugby Dai Young is still demanding that his team show pride in their performance and build on last weekend's win over Northampton, which ended a run of five straight defeats.

"We want to keep our performances on an upward curve and hopefully that'll end with some positive results for us as you want to get into a habit of winning," he said.

"Although we can't make the knockout stages, these European matches are still important to the players.

"This is their livelihood, their job and although there won't be that edge like in a cup final, they've still got to do their job, respect the jersey and go out there to win."

Line-ups

Bath: Atkins; Homer, Clark, Wright, Brew; Priestland, Green; van Rooyen, Walker, Lahiff, Stooke, Charteris (c), Faletau, Bayliss, Mercer

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Noguera, Nixon, Attwood, Louw, Cook, Davies, Willison

Wasps: Miller; Neal, Campagnaro, De Jongh, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart, Launchbury (c), Rowlands, Shields, Young, Hughes

Replacements: A. Harris, B. Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Matthews, Carr, Hampson, Searle, Lovobalavu

