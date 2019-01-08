Jason Tovey: Dragons fly-half signs deal until end of season

Fly-half Jason Tovey has scored 981 points in all competitions for Dragons

Dragons fly-half Jason Tovey has signed a deal to remain with the region until the end of the season.

Tovey, the region's record points scorer, signed from Cross Keys in October to cover injury problems,

The 29-year-old is in his third spell at Rodney Parade having also played for Cardiff Blues and Edinburgh.

"I'm pleased to get a deal and to secure my future at Dragons until the end of the season and to help us move forward," Tovey said.

"I've enjoyed being back in the set-up and excited about what we can achieve in the coming months."

Tovey, who has made a total of 170 appearances for Dragons, has registered for the remaining European Challenge Cup games.

Dragons host Romanian side Timisoara Saracens at Rodney Parade on Friday, 11 January.