European Rugby Champions Cup: Montpellier v Newcastle Falcons
-
|European Rugby Champions Cup
|Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio; live score updates on the BBC Sport website
Toby Flood returns at fly-half as Newcastle attempt to repeat October's superb win over Montpellier in Pool Five's reverse fixture.
Tonga international Sonatane Takulua is in at scrum-half while John Hardie and Ryan Burrows come into the back row.
Adam Brocklebank starts at loose-head prop with Trevor Davison shifting to tight-head in place of the injured Logovi'i Mulipola.
Montpellier are led by ex-Northampton number eight Louis Picamoles.
Ex-Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar is at nine for the hosts while Johan Goosen, who controversially 'retired' from the sport in 2016 before returning a little over a year later, is at fly-half.
|Pool Five
|Played
|Won
|Points
|1. Edinburgh
|4
|3
|15
|2. Montpellier
|4
|2
|11
|3. Newcastle
|4
|2
|8
|4. Toulon
|4
|1
|6
Goosen's fellow South African Francois Steyn is at full-back.
Newcastle lie third in their table after back-to-back defeats by Edinburgh followed an opening-round success at Toulon and their victory over Montpellier at Kingston Park.
Director of rugby Dean Richards has told his side to revel in their underdog status.
"Montpellier are a little bit more consistent in their performances than Toulon, and there's no way they will take us lightly," he said.
"They've spent a huge amount of money on their squad and they have a team of superstars, but we're not particularly bothered about that.
"We've come up against teams like that before and beaten them, and we're just going over with the mind-set of giving it our best and going all-out for the win."
Montpellier are ninth in the French Top 14 and have lost three of their last four league games.
Line-ups
Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Arscott; Flood (captain), Takulua; Brocklebank, Cooper, Davison, Witty, Young, Graham, Hardie, Burrows
Replacements: Socino, Mavinga, Payne, Green, Chick, Young, Connon, Kibirige
Montpellier: Steyn; Nagusa, Vincent, Reilhac, Immelman; Goosen, Pienaar; Fichten, Giudicelli, Du Plessis, Van Rensburg, Mikautadze, Galletier, Kornath, Picamoles.
Replacements: Ruffenach, Tcheishvili, Chilachava, Ouedraogo, Paillaugue, Serfontein, Martin, Willemse
