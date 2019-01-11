European Rugby Challenge Cup: Enisei-STM Krasnoyarsk v Bristol Bears

Mat Protheroe made his Premiership debut last week and featured in the Bristol side in their last round of Challenge Cup matches

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Yug Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make nine changes from the side that narrowly lost at Exeter for their trip to Russia to face Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup.

There are four changes up front as Nick Fenton-Wells starts at hooker and Jake Armstrong at tight-head, while flankers Nick Haining and Jake Heenan come in

Mat Protheroe starts at full-back after his league debut at Exeter.

Sam Bedlow is at centre, Luke Daniels is on the wing and Callum Sheedy and Andy Uren are the half-backs.

Internationals such as Charles Piutau, Ian Madigan, Luke Morahan and George Smith have been left in the UK.

Enisei-STM: Maslov; Babaev, Trishin, Gerasimov, Simplikiewicz; Gaisin, Scherban; Sekisov, Magomedov, Zykov, Saulite, Elgin, Gachechiladze, Temnov, Gargalyk

Replacements: Mamukashvili, Polivalov, Pronenko, Krotov, Byakov, Ryabishchuk, Mikhaltsov, Orlov.

Bristol: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Bedlow, Luke Daniels; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Woolmore, Fenton-Wells, Armstrong, Holmes, Joyce, Haining, Heenan, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Thacker, Dawe, Thiede, Hawkins, Graham, Stirzaker, Eden, Powell.

