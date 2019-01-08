Rhys Priestland: Bath's Wales fly-half to leave Premiership club

Rhys Priestland has scored 292 points in the Premiership for Bath since 2015

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland is to leave Bath at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 31-year-old has made 46 Premiership appearances for Bath since arriving from Welsh side Scarlets in 2015.

"Come May, I haven't got a job [or] a clue what's going to happen with me next year," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website: "Rhys has been influential not only on the field but in his leadership off the field."

Blackadder continued: "There's still a lot of rugby to play between now and the end of the season, and I have no doubt he'll play a key role in the next six months."

Priestland, who can also play at full-back, has been capped 50 times for Wales since his debut against Scotland in 2011, but has not featured for his national team since November 2017.

His progress has been hampered by injuries this season following the hamstring problem which saw him miss last year's Six Nations.

Carmarthen-born Priestland, who helped Wales to their Grand Slam title in 2012, signed his existing deal with Bath in 2017.