European Rugby Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Grenoble

Namibian flanker Renaldo Bothma has not started for Harlequins since they last faced Grenoble in October

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make eight changes as they face Grenoble aiming to stay top of their European Challenge Cup pool.

Renaldo Bothma returns to the back row with Alex Dombrandt moving to number eight as Lewis Boyce and Will Collier return to prop the front row.

Ben Tapuai forms a new centre pairing with Alofa Alofa while Cadan Murley comes back in on the wing.

Dave Ward returns to the bench after being suspended by Quins last week after his yellow card against Wasps.

With all sides on two wins from four matches Quins are a point clear at the top of the pool while Grenoble are third.

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Alofa, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Care (capt); Boyce, Crumpton, Collier, Symons, Glynn, Bothma, Kunatani, Dombrandt

Replacements: Ward, Marler, Ibuanokpe, Luamanu, Wallace, Mulchrone, Lang, Morris

Grenoble: Cordin; Dupont, Dussartre, Tupuola, Jacquelain; Lucas, Nanette ;Lazar, Tadjer, Gigashvili, Capelli, Geraci, Berruyer, Blanc-Mappaz, Ancely

Replacements: Savonnet, Dardet, Oz, Tuinukuafe, Martel, Glénat, Uberti, Guillemin

