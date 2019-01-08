European Champions Cup: Ulster need 'best performance of season' - Best

Racing fly-half Finn Russell and Rory Best pictured after Racing's 44-12 win over Ulster on 20 October

Ulster captain Rory Best says his side must produce their "best performance of the season" to beat Racing 92 in their Champions Cup game at Kingspan Stadium.

The Irish province trail last season's runners-up by five points in Pool Four going into the final two rounds.

"We feel our destiny is in our own hands and that's what you want coming into these January games," said Best.

"The boys are buzzing. Everyone has an edge about them in training and that's what sparks good performances."

"It's going to be a battle up front so we must make sure we get set-piece ball - they disrupted us too much over in Paris - and then it's about defence.

"No matter what XV they play they have a lot of individual genius and they're going to challenge us one-on-one on our defence and challenge our system.

"We've got to be able to defend with width and also be able to defend in tight because they go there with their big forwards too."

Dan McFarland's side went down 44-12 when the sides met in Paris in October but back-to-back bonus-point wins over Scarlets in December, allied with their opening round win over Leicester, have put Ulster well in the hunt for a first quarter-final appearance since 2014.

"We think we have improved since we lost there in October but they'll probably think they have improved too. To pick up 10 points against Leicester in back-to-back games is a great effort on their part.

"We have to keep improving and it's probably going to take our best performance of the season.

"It's a massive game as we're playing one of the best teams in Europe and there's also the fear of what they can potentially do to you if they get on a roll.

"Sometimes that fear is what you need to get off the ground a bit quicker and bring a little bit more out of yourself."

European Champions Cup Pool Four P W D L Pts Racing 92 4 4 0 0 19 Ulster 4 3 0 1 14 Leicester 4 1 0 3 6 Scarlets 4 0 0 4 2

A capacity crowd is anticipated to roar on Ulster at the Belfast venue on Saturday and Best is keen to emphasise the part the team's supporters can play in helping them to victory.

"Playing in front of a sell-out crowd is a massive boost for the players. When you do that half-lap at the end of the warm-up before a game you get a sense of what the atmosphere is going to be like.

"When you come down that tunnel and experience that it adds to how special it is to play here.

"It's a special competition too and it's time we got back to being regulars in qualifying for the quarter-finals and competing."

Ulster prop Eric O'Sullivan prepares to tackle Racing's Simon Zebo

Ulster's erratic form has continued in recent weeks but a number of the squad's younger players, including prop Eric O'Sullivan, have established themselves in the set-up.

"We have taken some big steps forward and we've taken a few steps back but that's what you get with a young inexperienced squad that is trying to get better.

"When you're in the meetings and you know what the coaches are trying to get out of us you can see a real progression in terms of where we want to get to.

"We are making strides and are very close to where we want to be."

"The younger players have come in with a great appetite to get better and when they've got in and taken their chance that hasn't been enough for them.

"Eric is a prime example. Playing alongside him you see a lot of the great stuff he does. He's trying to get better, improve his game and not rest on his laurels.

"You want people around you who are infectious and have energy and get to places you don't think they're going to get to."