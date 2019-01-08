John Hardie: Newcastle Falcons flanker signs new deal

John Hardie has made eight appearances for Newcastle since joining in October

Scotland international flanker John Hardie has signed a new two-year deal at Premiership side Newcastle Falcons.

The 30-year-old New Zealand-born forward initially joined in October on a deal until the end of the season.

Director of rugby Dean Richards was "delighted" the stay has been extended.

"He is a proven performer at the very highest level, he offers a lot to the side and his work around the breakdown and tackle area is absolutely top class," Richards added.

"It's great news that John sees his future with the Falcons, and it says a lot about the environment here that players of his quality are willing to sign."